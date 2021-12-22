Psychiatric evaluation for man who attempted to disarm Chiwenga’s AK47-wielding guard

A Harare man appeared in court on allegations of attempting to disarm Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s AK47-wielding security guard at his house claiming it belonged to his uncle, the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Sani Munyaradzi Musena was not asked to plead to attempted robbery when he appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

She remanded him in custody to January 7 and he is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The State led by prosecutor Anesu Chirenje opposed bail saying the likelihood of Musena going back to the VP’s residence was high.

It is further alleged that Musena was apprehended while wrestling with the security personnel in front of witnesses and was of no fixed abode.

Musena told the court that the house where he was arrested belonged to his uncle, Mugabe, when he was asked to respond to the state’s allegations.

“I was just walking and I stay at White House in (Borrowdale) Brooke. It is my uncle R. G. Mugabe’s house,” he said.

Magistrate Miti granted the State’s application and ordered Musena to be examined by two Government doctors to ascertain his mental status.

Allegations are that, on December 18 Musena went to Borrowdale where Tinashe Mandaza, a soldier attached to the Presidential Guard, was on duty at Vice President Chiwenga’s residence.

It is further alleged that while Mandaza was doing his routine perimeter checks outside the yard armed with an AK47 assault rifle, he spotted Musena walking along Helensvale Drive towards the Vice President’s house.

The court heard that Musena then suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, prompting Mandaza to call him and ask him to move on.

Musena, instead, leant against the precast wall to the Vice President’s house.

It is alleged that Mandaza asked Musena what he wanted and in response said he wanted a cigarette. Mandaza then asked him to leave but Musena refused and then scuffled with Mandaza trying to disarm him.

Using minimum force, Mandza called for reinforcement, which resulted in Musena being arrested without anyone being hurt. Nehanda Radio