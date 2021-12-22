Bosso ‘desperately’ eye FC Platinum striker Stanley Ngala in January

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Highlanders FC are strongly targeting FC Platinum striker Stanley Ngala when the January transfer window opens.

The interests to rope in Ngala comes as a tactical move by the head coach Mandla Mpofu who hopes to end his team’s goal drought.

Lulu as Mpofu is fondly known, has gone for three games without a goal during the 2021/22 domestic league season, in fact he is yet to taste victory this season.

The gaffer is reportedly ‘desperate’ to land the forward in January with the ambition he might score goals for the Bulawayo giants.

Sources close to the Bosso coach say he believes the gunslinger is a suitable striker to fit in his squad which only looks strong on paper.

To seek confirmation on the possibility of Ngala’s move, Nehanda Radio contacted Platinum’s spokesperson Chido Chizondo who said Bosso is yet to make a formal inquiry on the player’s availability.

“At the moment nothing has been shared yet,” she said.

However, Ngala told Nehanda Radio the team once approached him and the deal is now almost half way through.

“It’s true Bosso have once inquired about my availability. So far what I can say is the deal is 50 to 60 percent complete.”

In 2020, Ngala had a trial stint with South African DSTV Premiership side Golden Arrows, though nothing materialised.

In the meantime, the huge framed striker has saw little game time under Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza.

The gangly striker was signed from Manica Diamond by ex-Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh after an impressive season in 2019.

However, after de Jongh’s departure which marked the re-appointment of Mapeza from Chippa United the forward has been overlooked despite his scoring prowess.

Apart from Ngala, the 49-year-old coach has overlooked a cluster of experienced players including Silas Songani, Ralph Kawondera and Donald Ngoma.

According to reports, Dynamos FC coach Tonderai Ndiraya is considering signing the trio in January.

Ndiraya is reportedly planning to off-load several players during the same transfer window. Nehanda Radio