Mliswa slams Chiwenga for threatening Chief Murinye over coup warning

The outspoken MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa (independent) has slammed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for threatening Chief Murinye.

The chief from Masvingo province, made headlines last weekend after warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa of a possible coup if he failed to deal with worsening corruption in the country.

Writing on his Twitter account this Saturday, Mliswa said “News that VP Chiwenga threatened Chief Murinye is wrong and disturbing on every level. This is exactly how Mugabe operated, threatening all those who had divergent views.

“Leadership should listen to people and not threaten them. We are all under Chiefs. Politicians sandivo vene venyika.” Mliswa added.

Last week Chief Murinye used a funeral wake to challenge the leadership, warning “We are fed up, we do not want this anymore, thieves in Zimbabwe should stop.”

“Mnangagwa is my nephew, but if he does not listen to my advice, he will not make it in the 2023 elections,” he warned.

“Should we go back to Valerio Sibanda to tell him to lead a coup as happened in November 2017?”

Speaking at a traditional leaders meeting in Harare presided over by Mnangagwa, a fuming Chiwenga thundered back: “That a chief just stands up and says what they want is never done, do you understand me Chiefs?

“That is only done by those who drink Mutoriro (illicit brew), in this country it is never done. We have one Monomutapa (Mnangagwa). We have one leader and it is that leader we give our respect, it is that leader we show the entire nation what respect is all about.

“What has been done by Chief Murinye is going to be investigated by the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo), the President of the Chiefs Council (Fortune Charumbira), his deputy and his committee and found guilty then appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“This is the Republic of Zimbabwe, that is not done. Such foolishness is not done, I hope you are understand me. What did I just say?

“Chiefs are appointed and they are removed too. From here, 2021, you must dig holes in the tar and spit in them, declaring that such words are not uttered.

“I further must thank my great Monomutapa and no-one touches him as long as I live.” Nehanda Radio