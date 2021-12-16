MDC Alliance undeterred by US$971 000 given to rival MDC-T

The MDC Alliance says its efforts to mobilise six million votes ahead of the 2023 harmonised general elections will not be affected by the decision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to snub the main opposition and allocate ZWL 500 million (US$4.8m) to the ruling Zanu PF party and the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

According to the Treasury’s blue book, the two parties under the Political Parties Finance Act, will share the money with the split based on the number of constituency seats in the National Assembly.

Despite the fact that MDC Alliance garnered more votes than the smaller opposition party during the last plebiscite, only Zanu PF and the MDC-T led by Mwonzora were allocated the funds.

With its two thirds majority in Parliament, Zanu PF is set to get away with the largest share of the money estimated at ZW$400 million (US$3.8 million) while the MDC-T will pocket at least ZW$100 million (US$971 000).

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance National Deputy Spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, said his party was not affected by the government’s move adding that its focus was on achieving the six million votes.

“The democratic movement as led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa is undeterred and never petrified, never scared or affected by the decisions that are being made by Zanu PF. We are very clear, we target six million votes and nothing is going to stop us from achieving the six million votes target for bringing a democratic breakthrough in our country,” Siziba said.

Through a controversial Supreme Court ruling delivered in March last year, the MDC-T was given powers to control the main opposition MDC Alliance by declaring Nelson Chamisa’s leadership illegitimate.

Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe recalled more than half of the MDC Alliance MPs and councilors accusing them of supporting Chamisa.

Recently, the US embassy in Harare actually noted that the suspension of by-elections had left 754 000 people in 26 constituencies with no representation in Parliament, after recalls of the legislators aligned to Chamisa.

Through the help of the police, they also grabbed the main opposition’s properties in Harare.

Against this background, Siziba said, through the Citizens Convergence for Change mantra, the party was also hoping to achieve a two thirds majority in Parliament.

“Citizens as galvanised under Citizens Convergence for Change are very clear. They are underwriting the struggle. They have taken charge. It’s no longer a party affair. So, we are clear as the democratic movement that nothing is going to stop us from achieving the six million target and our two thirds majority in Parliament.

“The attempt to cripple the democratic movement has not yielded results. They took everything from us but it won’t yield results because citizens are underwriting the struggle because the struggle for change and transformation is not a party affair. It is the citizen’s affair. So it’s citizens against an oppressive government and 2023 presents an opportunity for citizens to showcase their voice,” he said. Nehanda Radio