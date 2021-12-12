Khupe faces recall from parliament as Mwonzora pulls trigger

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has been accused of pulling the rug underneath the feet of MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe after Khupe alleged a plot to recall her from Parliament.

In a letter to MDC-T’s secretary general, Khupe’s lawyers, Ncube Attorney’s, alleged the MDC-T National Council which met on November 26, resolved to recall Khupe and other MDC-T parliamentarians and councillors.

Khupe has only been in Parliament for 14 months after she was sworn in as a proportional representative Member of Parliament in October 2020 at the time she was MDC-T interim leader.

She had caused the recalling of MPs loyal to Nelson Chamisa following a Supreme Court ruling that dislodged Chamisa from the party’s leadership.

On Friday, Khupe’s lawyers requested minutes of the November 26 meeting to allow them to be “in full position to take instructions.”

Through her legal counsel, Khupe also alleged that she was verbally abused.

“In that meeting there were certain words that were used by some members which were celearly of tribalistic nature,” Ncube Attorney’s said.

Khupe has been at loggerheads with Mwonzora since last December’s extraordinary congress (EOC) where she along with Elias Mudzuri and national chairperson Morgen Komichi lost the presidency contest to Mwonzora in an election marred with violence.

Khupe walked out in protest accusing Mwonzora of rigging the elections.

However, in January, Mwonzora offered the three losing officials an olive branch and appointed Thokozani Khupe as the first VP, Mudzuri second VP and Komichi as the national chairperson.

Khupe initially declined the offer insisting she did not recognise Mwonzora as the MDC-T president before later accepting the role.