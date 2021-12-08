Nakamba turns into a ‘marvelous’ beast under Gerrard at Aston Villa

Voted man of the match when Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 2-1 few weeks ago, voted the club’s player of the month for November then named in pundit Alan Shearer’s Week 13 Team Of The Week, Marvelous Nakamba has turned himself into a beast under the newly appointed coach Steven Gerrard.

He has transformed himself from being a bench warmer or a constant second half substitute under former Villa coach Dean Smith, to a regular player, if not a pillar in the midfield, since Gerrard took over the reigns at the Villa Park.

When Villa defeated Leicester City at home (Villa Park) English Premier League (EPL) commentator, Jim Beglin was heard describing the former Club Brugge midfielder as one of the most improved players in the EPL.

All this marks the resurgence of the highly rated Zimbabwean international defensive midfielder who at the moment is playing his best football.

Although he has been facing criticism, now he seems to be taking his critics or doubters by a surprise, both at national and club level.

Since Gerrard came in for Smith, the Warriors star has been impressive and emerged as a linchpin in Villa’s midfield, partnering well in the middle of the park with teammate John McGinn.

So far, he has started all four games that the English coach has been in charge of since his arrival.

Under Gerrard the Hwange born star has played 340 minutes and was substituted once thus during their 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Nonetheless, he has managed to win three matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove and Leicester City, in which he played 90 minutes in all these matches.

It seems like the Liverpool legend has prepared himself and made his mind to place his trust on Nakamba, something which looks like it might go a long way.

After the victory against Leicester Gerrard was seen hugging and whispering to Nakamba in a jovial mood as the Claret and Blue defeated the Foxes 2-1 at the Villa Park.

Two goals from Villa centre back Ezri Konsa after Harvey Barnes had given Leicester the lead, saw Gerrard returning to his winning ways.

It’s now three out of four for the new gaffer. The Birmingham City club is now on 10th position on the log with 19 points.

Gerrard’s next assignment is against his former club and second placed Liverpool away at Anfield on Saturday.

It will take Gerrard almost every tactic he has to disappoint the Red’s who seem to be unstoppable at the moment.

They are a point behind Man City who are the current leaders with 35 points on the log standings. Nehanda Radio