Former Warriors striker Ndoro regains eyesight, player repents and turns to worshipping God

Former Orlando Pirates forward Tendai Ndoro has expressed his delight after regaining his eye sight which had reportedly gone blurry for a period of three weeks.

State owned newspaper, The Herald revealed the new development on Tuesday and also disclosed that the ex-footballer has turned to worshipping God.

“I am very grateful, and my life has since changed after I turned to God. There was a lot of hearsay concerning my life where nobody could confirm with me.

“I became blind for three weeks but with the support and prayers from my pastor, Kudakwashe Jose, everything has changed for the better as I can now see,” he told The Herald.

Ndoro’s recent dire health condition comes after he was reportedly kicked out of his house by his ex-South African wife.

This left him with no option but to come back into the country where he once trained with Division One outfit Simba Bhora trying to make a return into the field of play.

However, nothing concrete materialised at Simba because a few days after he was spotted training with the club, Ndoro got diagnosed with diabetes.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces striker reportedly lost everything to his foreign wife after he allegedly registered all his properties under her (wife’s) name.

According to reports, this is one of the reasons why the former Chicken Inn player was forced back into the country.

However, despite what might be a huge loss in his life, after working hard throughout his whole career to earn what he had, Ndoro seems hopeful for a better future.

He has reportedly repented and is now a member of the Victorious Family International Church in Mbare, Harare.

Ndoro also expressed his gratitude to all those who have assisted him during such a difficult phase in his life.

“I am very happy for the support I have been receiving from my relatives and family members from the church. It has been a long journey for me, and it needs a whole day to explain but from the counselling and guidance I am getting from the church leader, everything is going on well.” Nehanda Radio