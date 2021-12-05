This country needs fearless people to confront the regime: Karenyi

Outspoken MDC Alliance vice president Lynette Karenyi has said in order for change to happen in Zimbabwe, the country needed fearless citizens to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Karenyi made the remarks at the funeral of a party supporter, Mr Ziki in Bikita South on Thursday. She bemoaned the culture of partisan food distribution perpetrated by Zanu PF in rural areas whenever the country heads for an election.

“This country needs people who are not afraid to confront the regime with the truth because the truth is the only thing that can set us free. Why should people be coerced to support Zanu PF?

“Even if you force me, when elections come, I will be alone at the ballot box and I will make my own decision,” she said.

“What we are preaching is, the food aid that you are not going to others is being made available by your sons and daughters who are civil servants and people who are refusing to share it do not have children in the Government and they don’t pay tax.

“What we are saying is that between 2008 and 2013, we were in the Parliament and when food came, we would give it to everyone regardless of the party he or she supports.”

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised elections in 2023 and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and Mnangagwa are expected face each other for the second time since the last controversial plebiscite when the Zanu PF leader was controversially declared winner by the Constitutional Court amid rigging claims by the opposition.

Chamisa is on a countrywide tour aimed at mobilising supporters ahead of the next big electoral showdown where young voters for the first time are expected to cast the decisive vote. Nehanda Radio