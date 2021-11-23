Rate of robbery cases on the rise in Zim as police make daily reports

Barely two days after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) launched a manhunt for three suspected robbers and rapists who fled custody, it has announced again that it is investigating two more robbery cases that happened in Harare and Matopo.

On Tuesday, the ZRP said it was investigating a robbery case which occurred in Harare on 21/11/21 at around 0230 hours where five unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol stormed a house in Waterfalls and got away with property and money worth US$ 24 000.

“The suspects attacked four complainants who were sleeping in different rooms while threatening them with a pistol and demanding cash. They stole cash and property ranging from cell phones, Dstv decoders, blankets, carpets, a television set and a Toyota Hiace vehicle (AFO 0669), all valued at US$24 000,” ZRP said in a statement.

“On their way out, the suspects attacked two other complainants before deflating the rear tyres of their Toyota Aristo vehicle and cut battery terminals of a Hino Dustro lorry which was parked in the yard.”

As if that is not enough, the police also announced that they are “investigating cases of robbery which occurred in Matopo on 21/11/21 at around 2000 hours, where seven suspects who were armed with four unidentified pistols and knobkerries stormed Silozwe Business Center and fired two shots to disperse patrons before robbing four shop owners of cash and valuables worth US$1 170, ZAR 2 080 and ZWL 5 400.”

On Sunday, the police notified the public that they had launched a manhunt for three men, Pardon Makuni, 19, Mernard Gwatiedza, 22, and Ashley Moses, 21, all of Gweru who were charged with rape, unlawful entry and robbery but have escaped from a police station in Bulawayo. Nehanda Radio