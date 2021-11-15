Militia linked to Minister’s nephew attacks Zanu PF members in Kwekwe

A militia group, known as Al Shabaab, allegedly now led by State Security Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube’s nephew, Energy “Dhala” Ncube terrorised some Zanu PF members leaving many injured and others bruised at the party’s InterDistrict meeting in Kwekwe over the weekend.

Information sent to Nehanda Radio by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa during the weekend indicates that Ncube’s Al Shabaab allegedly struck Zanu PF members at the party headquarters in Kwekwe.

“If they are being violent like this among themselves as Zanu PF. He runs it, it’s a violent thing. We cannot have a militia and terrorist group in the country,” Mliswa said in a communication with Nehanda Radio.

The State Security Minister for a long time has been accused of running the terror gang. But our sources indicate the group has been inherited by his nephew “Dhala” in Kwekwe to do the same job.

Information at hand also indicates that this is the same gang that orchestrated violence in October 2020 at the Zanu PF Kwekwe HQ and assaulted a person to death.

The militia reportedly left scores of people injured after striking down many Zanu PF supporters using machetes and stones before commencement of an InterDistrict meeting which was scheduled to be addressed at 2pm by a Zanu PF Politburo Members identified as Melania Majubane and a Central Committee Member D Maposhere.

List of the alleged perpetrators’ names released by another Central Committee member wishing to remain anonymous

Blessing Chikwira, Tapiwa Muganhu, Johnson Moyo, Petros Makonde, Itai Mutandwa, Charles Banda, Peter Mwale, Thando, Solo Nyashanu, Paul Kahama, Thomas Bere Fadzo.

“Energy Dhala Ncube bused his thugs from the mine he operates (G’n’P) to disrupt the meeting while holding up placards denigrating Party Leadership and denouncing the Kwekwe Admin DCC for foiling all their fraudulent effort to rig Party Elections in Kwekwe,” read part of the communique seen by Nehanda Radio.

“The Delegates and the DCC team had successfully held another Interdistrict meeting earlier today in Silobela. When they arrived to address in Kwekwe Central they found an unruly crowd and it is reported that beer was poured upon the delegates as they were making their way through the people to make an address.

“When the delegates retreated back into the office, Alshabaab proceeded to attack all those they deemed as foes and as supporters of Kwekwe Central Shadow MP Cde Kandros Mugabe. The unruly mob led by the infamous Al Shabaab continued to attack senselessly men and women alike leaving many injured.

“One brave supporter identified only as Maziva had to pull out his gun and fired 2 shots in the air to disperse the Al Shabaab thugs who were kicking and stoning one Francis Mangwere who was lying down helplessly.

“These Al Shabaab thugs are reportedly out on bail for the same kind of public violence in which they assaulted the Midlands Chairman Cde D. Mackenzie Ncube, the Midlands Vice Chairman Cde Robson Nyathi and a member of the Commissariat, the late Col. Dr. Panganai Kahuni among other Party officials on the 4th of October 2020 during a Kwekwe Central Primary Election.”

The armed group during the time of late former President Robert Mugabe was known for terrorising residents in the Midlands Province while coercing them to vote for Zanu PF. Nehanda Radio