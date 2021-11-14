Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zanu-PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo
BREAKING: Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo (76) has died

By Fortune Tazvida 35,737

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo (76), the man who infamously announced the firing of both the then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the late President Robert Mugabe within weeks of each other from Zanu PF, has died.

Moyo, who had been battling cancer for some time, was in September replaced with Dr Mike Bimha as acting Secretary for Information and Publicity.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo at State House
A family member confirmed the death of the former Information Minister and ambassador this Sunday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

“He has breathed his last following a long illness. The man has rested,” the family source said.

Moyo, founding nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo’s right hand man, was the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa from 2007 to 2011. He was appointed as Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister in October 2017, taking over from Christopher Mushohwe.

