Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessNews

Emirates airline posts $1.6 bn loss over six months

10,940

Emirates airline posted a $1.6 billion loss in the first half of the financial year, the Dubai-based carrier said Wednesday, as it remains in the red due to the Covid pandemic.

Emirates airline posted a $1.6 billion loss in the first half of the financial year (Getty Images)
Emirates airline posted a $1.6 billion loss in the first half of the financial year (Getty Images)

However, revenue was up 86 percent to $5.9 billion and the loss compares to $3.4 billion during the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

“Across the group, we saw operations and demand pick up as countries started to ease travel restrictions,” CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“This momentum accelerated over the summer and continues to grow steadily into the winter season and beyond.

Related Articles

Emirates airline posts first loss in more than 30 years

8,180

Air hostess Rudo living her best life

33,984

Emirates passenger traffic up 6pc

20,808

Emirates flight attendant dies after fall from plane in…

4,139

“While there’s still some way to go before we restore our operations to pre-pandemic levels and return to profitability, we are well on the recovery path,” he added.

In June Emirates, the biggest airline in the Middle East, announced its first annual loss in more than three decades after the pandemic threw the aviation industry into crisis.

The carrier said then that it had received a capital injection of $3.1 billion from its owner, the government of Dubai, to help it survive the crisis. AFP

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments