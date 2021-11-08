DeMbare in disputed win over Yadah

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, said he does not care how his team wins a match following a controversial victory over Yadah in their opening Castle Lager Premiership match of the season at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Shadreck Nyahwa scored the solitary goal of the match, when he headed home a cross from Albert Eonde, just after the hour mark.

But the victory was a controversial one with Dynamos skipper, Partson Jaure, at the centre of the storm.

The Yadah family felt justice was not served when Jaure somehow escaped with only a yellow card following a high boot challenge, on former teammate Godfrey Mukambi, moments after the restart.

And, then, the defender was involved in another controversial episode, with television replays showing he used his hand to block a goal-bound shot, in the 70th minute.

Referee Munyaradzi Majoni instead gave Yadah a corner kick despite strong protests from the Miracle Boys who wanted a penalty.

Yadah coach, Genesis Mangombe, was fuming throughout the match as he felt most of the decisions were bent against his side.

But, for Ndiraya, the victory was sweet despite his team having to defend for longer periods in a tense finish to the contest.

“I thought also Mukambi was supposed to get his marching orders before the Jaure incident,’’ he said.

“If the referee had made that call, we were going to have an advantage. That’s why I said I really do not want to comment much on that.

“I was not the man in the middle.

“I thought the referee had a good shift today in managing the game. Otherwise, we could have seen more dismissals.

“He made the decisions and we just have to respect that as teams.’’

He said losing teams usually come up with all sorts of allegations.

“It’s very normal when a team loses to make noise but in the end things you can’t control, you cannot do anything about it,’’ said Ndiraya.

“The referee was in control of the match, so let’s give him his space and we must be confined to our jobs of coaching the teams.

“My team won and we defended well against a barrage of attacks from Yadah, which is pleasing. We created and scored the only goal of the match today.”

Both teams turned up flat in the first half, with little action in the final third.

The games was turning very physical, late in the first half, and the referee was forced to flush five yellow cards in the last 10 minutes of the half.

The match almost veered out of control when Jaure rode two bad tackles from the Yadah players and then opened his boot and caught former teammate Mukambi on the thigh in retaliation.

The incident resulted in a fracas between players, from both teams, and the referee had to pacify the situation by booking both Jaure and Mukambi.

Mukambi, who was already sitting on a yellow card, escaped with a verbal caution just after the hour mark, following a malicious tackle on Tanaka Chidhobha.

But, Yadah assistant coach, Noah Kapini, was not so lucky as he was sent to the terraces late in the second half following an exchange of words with the nearside assistant referee.

After a lifeless first half, Dynamos had to summon all their powers when Nyahwa headed home from close range, following a nice move on the right by Bill Antonio, before Eonde delivered a perfect cross into the box.

But, Yadah refused to surrender.

They threw everything back at DeMbare, as they virtually camped in the DeMbare half in the last 20 minutes, desperate for a point which would have cheered club owner, Prophet Walter Magaya, a day after he celebrated his 38th birthday in Harare.

Dynamos goalkeeper, Taimon Mvula ,was forced to punch out a dangerous shot from substitute Freddy Alick in the 68th minute, as Yadah fought hard for an equaliser.

Then Jaure saved the situation in the 70th minute when Frank Makarati made a mess of a ball he had received from ‘keeper Mvula.

Kuda Mangami stole possession, in a dangerous position, and Jaure intercepted the shot with an outstretched arm.

The referee apparently either failed to spot the hand ball, or simply ignored it, in an incident which could have warranted a penalty and dismissal.

Mangombe rued the missed chances and the denied penalty.

“It’s a game of football, you win, you lose and there is also a draw,’’ said Mangombe.

“But, we played according to our game plan and everything that we worked on during our training was coming out but the unfortunate part is that we failed to convert the chances that we got.

“We are also crying out loud because of some dubious things which happened on the field. Maybe, the match officials were closer to the action and they decided the ball was not handled (by Jaure).

“But I thought it was a hand ball.’’

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, G. Murwira, P. Jaure, F. Makarati, M. Mawadza (B. Mushunje, 49th min), A. Maliselo, S. Nyahwa, J. Selemani (A. Eonde, 45th min), B Antonio, T. Chidhobha (J. Mutidza, 89th minute)

Yadah: P. Nyabunga, L. Mucheto, B. Chayambuka, B. Kadamanja, G. Mukambi, N. Mhlanga, J. Mutembedza (T. Mutyembizi, 73rd min), G. Mangani (F. Alick, 60th min), T. Shandirwa, K. Mangami, F. Bhinzi (I. Sadiki, 60th min). The Chronicle