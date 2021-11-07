By Sydney Mubaiwa

An accountant assistant with the Ministry of Health and Child Care is now staying at Gweru Provincial Hospital with his wife and three children after the house where he stayed in Southview and all his property was gutted by fire.

Gurdner Magombedze is appealing for assistance from well-wishers as he was left with nothing. The fire broke out on Friday bringing the whole house down.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“The fire left us with nothing, we do not know where to start. Even the children’s school uniforms were burnt and they were left with what they had on them.

Their personal documents were also destroyed in the fire.

The Firebrigade reacted swiftly but the fire had already engulfed the house when they arrived.

Well-wishers can contact Magombedze on 0773640217 which is also his ecocash number. Masvingo Mirror