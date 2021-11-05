Mnangagwa claims even under sanctions ‘we are progressing well’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa claims the UK, which imposed targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe, had invited him to the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland after realising that his government was progressing well without help from the former coloniser.

Mnangagwa arrived in Harare on Thursday from Glasgow where he met world leaders for the purpose of discussing measures on how to mitigate the impact of climate change.

It was the first visit to the United Kingdom (UK) by a Zimbabwean head of state in 25 years following the imposition of targeted sanctions against the country over human rights abuses and corruption.

The Zanu PF regime has always been blaming the UK and United States (US) sanctions for causing extreme economic problems facing the people of Zimbabwe.

But while he was addressing ruling Zanu PF party supporters soon after landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Thursday, Mnangagwa bragged that he met the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.

He added that world leaders decided to invite him after they realised Zimbabwe was progressing economically despite being isolated through the western sanctions.

“Last year, there was a global summit in Britain, but Zimbabwe was not invited and we told them to build their own country and we build ours,” he said.

“But this year, they decided to re-engage us. They then realised that whether they invited us or not, we are progressing well here. When I met him (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson), I vowed that I would not extend my greeting first.

“He did extend his hand first and he smiled and smiled. Later on, there was a party that was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and attended by heads of State only. I was invited. I went there with my friend Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Queen was not feeling well but she sent her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William. I introduced myself to Prince Charles and asked him why he hadn’t visited Zimbabwe 40 years after he lowered the Union Jack to see the progress we have achieved.

‘I then realised that he could not talk genuine politics, and I decided to engage on issues to do with hunting.”

Last month, Zanu PF commemorated the anti-sanctions day where the government strongly condemned economic restrictions imposed on the country by the US and UK.

But the US responded accusing Mnangagwa’s government of orchestrating human rights abuses and corruption citing those were the main causes of the economic crisis in Zimbabwe. Nehanda Radio