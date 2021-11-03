Bonne shoots top of the charts, Darikwa’s Wigan back at the summit

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe international Macauley Bonne shot to the top of the English Football League One football scoring charts last night when he bagged his 11th goal that helped Ipswich Town clinch a vital 4-1 away win at Wycombe.

Bonne is now sitting at the top jointly with Michael Smith of Rotherham United and Cole Stockton of Morecambe.

The 26-year-old forward has played 15 games, one less than his two competitors, with the English third tier league drifting towards its halfway stage.

According to the BBC, Bonne has the best shot accuracy of 72 percent in the league. He has made 29 shots this since joining the club on loan from Sky Bet Championship side, Queens Park Rangers, at the beginning of the season.

Ipswich Town, who lost 1-2 to Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, returned to winning ways with an impressive come-from-behind victory at Wycombe.

David Wheeler put the hosts, who previously boasted a 100 percent record at Adams Park, in front early on. But goals from Bonne and Wes Burns, sandwiched by a Bersant Celina brace, saw the visitors claim a deserved three points.

They climbed into ninth place on the log standings with the victory.

Meanwhile, Tendayi Darikwa featured 90 minutes as Wigan Athletic reclaimed their place at the summit of the EFL League One table last night.

The Latics, who had a game in hand, beat hosts Fleetwood 3-2 and dislodged Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle from the top, with 34 points. Plymouth Argyle have 33 points, with both teams now having played 16 games.

The trio of Darikwa, Bonne and Galloway are expected to play a part for Zimbabwe at 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon next January. The Herald