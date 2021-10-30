Eleven armed robbers nabbed

By Arron Nyamayaro

Police have warned criminals and people benefiting from proceeds of criminals that their days are numbered.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are on top of all situations and will not tire in bringing criminals to book.

The call follows the arrest of 11 suspects Tendai Ndhlovu, 43, Cossum Phiri, 36, Kudakwashe Adoni, 28, Svinurai Marandu, 29, Tauya Nyanzou, 45, Tozivepi Kuramara, 47, Friday Tembo, 43, Pius Ncube, 44, Christopher Danda, 37, Abraham Musamba, 31, Luis Munyamani, 29, believed to have robbed Zvinavashe family and stealing several fire arms and ammunition.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm arrest of 11 men suspected armed robbers believed to have robbed a Zvinavashe family and got away with several fire arms and ammunition,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Police recovered 3 AK 47 Rifles, 180 rounds, 2 Pistols, one with 13 and the other with 5 rounds.

Some of the recovered arms and ammunition

“We would like to warn criminals out there who are targeting families, farmers, institutions that their days are numbered.

“We would like to also warn members of the public who are benefiting from proceeds of criminals that they will be arrested.

“Any form of confrontation will be met with appropriate force and we would like to assure the nation that police are on top of the situation.

“We would like to urge people not to keep large sums of money in homes and be targets of such criminals,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H-Metro