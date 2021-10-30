All set for Vabati VaJehovah album launch

Gospel sensation Vabati VaJehovah are set to launch their 18th album this coming Sunday. While observing the Covid-19 regulations, the show will be a new way of doing business where there will be no physical attendance by fans.

The launch will be held live on Radio Zimbabwe from 9am on Sunday.

Vabati VaJehovah leader Richard Magaya said they were optimistic the album would do well on the market.

Magaya who turned 40 this week said he was optimistic of the musical future.

The album is titled ‘Muponesi Jesu’ and has 10 songs.

“This will be our 18th album.

“We are still releasing music in spite the ravaging Covid-19 that has brought new ways of doing business.

“We have to adapt and with this way of doing business we will be launching out album on air.

“Fans have to adapt,” said Magaya.

Magaya reminisced about the time they started their musical career as a group.

“I remember the time we started singing, we would sing in church with my elder brothers and there was this one person who heard us sing and encouraged us to go to a recording studio,” he said.

“Ever since then we have never looked back. The industry is hard we have God and we are there to ensure Vabati VaJehova’s dream of preaching through music lives on.”

Vabati VaJehova hit the headlines at the turn of the millennium with popular tracks such as Ndomudana and Mutumwa Akauya. Some of the albums released by the group include Mweya Mutsvene WaMwari which announced the arrival of the group to mainstream music in 1999.

Tirimo Munzira was the last album Wiseman and Timothy sang before their death. H-Metro