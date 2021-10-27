Bosso legend urges Nakamba to push for Newcastle United move

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Former Highlanders FC striker Zenzo Moyo has told Nehanda Radio of his desire to see Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Moyo believes the 27-year-old Hwange born holding midfielder has what it takes to command a jersey in the Magpies’ starting eleven, saying he would benefit from leaving Villa.

Affectionately known as ‘The Terminator’ during his playing days at Bosso, Moyo, also highlighted that the former Bantu Rovers midfielder should utilise the move, see it as an opportunity to make himself more money whilst he is still at the peak of his football career.

“Let the boy move to Newcastle United if they are chasing his signature. Bro, who knows, this might be his chance to make more money in his football career,” said Makokoba born and bred, Moyo.

He added: “It’s always important to consider game time in football, but at times players reach a compromising situation where money is as equally important as their game time.

“Bro, I assure you let him move and make money while the iron is still hot,” putting a smile on his face, the former Soccer Star of The Year told Nehanda Radio.

The former Warriors striker’s sentiments comes after it emerged on Monday that the now Saudi owned premier league side have renewed interest in signing Nakamba in the January transfer window.

The team attempted to sign Nakamba in the previous summer transfer window but their effort hit a brick wall as Villa were reluctant to sell their player.

But this was before the club had changed ownership to become the richest club in the English Premier League (EPL).

Newcastle was reportedly sold for $415 million (£305 million) to a Saudi-led consortium, in early October.

Despite top-notch performances at the end of last season, Nakamba has only started once this season out of the seven EPL games that Villa have played.

And since joining The Claret and Blue in the summer of 2019 from Belgium’s Club Brugge for £11 million the highly-rated midfielder has made 57 appearances. His contract with Villa runs till 2024. Nehanda Radio