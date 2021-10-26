State finishes giving evidence in top cop Makodza corruption case

The State yesterday finished leading evidence from all its witnesses in the matter in which suspended Police Commissioner Erasmus Makodza is facing corruption related charges.

Mrs Tendai Shonhai closed the State’s case after leading its last witness Eric Chacha, who was the investigating officer in the matter with Makodza indicating that he will be applying for discharge at the close of State’s case.

Through his lawyer Mr Tapiwa Makanza, Makodza said he will file a written application on Thursday with the State expected to respond on November 3.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa is expected to make a ruling on November 5.

Yesterday during cross-examination, Chacha refuted claims that he communicated with Delatfin Investments director Felix Munyaradzi during the time he was investigating the matter.

“I doubt that I communicated with him (Munyaradzi) Munyaradzi is not a Government official and does not have anything to do with how the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission investigates its cases.

“He does not tell how ZACC conducts its business. Munyaradzi is a complaint in a separate case that I am investigating,” he said.

Chacha insisted that Makodza fully participated in the process that resulted in his ex-lover Maonei Chapfudza being afforded an opportunity to invest at a police farm in Mashonaland East while he was the commanding officer.

“He was fully involved in the whole process. His involvement is not about attending meetings. The letter was addressed to him for his input and signature.

“He wrote notes on a letter that was addressed to him.

“The joint venture agreement was addressed to him for his input,” he said.

Chacha also told the court that Makodza was the one who introduced Chapfudza to the committee that processed the agreement in February 2020.

He said Makodza also benefited from the joint venture saying he only remitted 10 percent of the profits they amassed from farming activities at the police farm.

“He only paid $10 000 to the police during the time he was transferred,” he said.

Makodza is expected back in court on November 5 when the court is expected to make a ruling on his application for discharge at the close of the State case. The Herald