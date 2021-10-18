What was born in 1999 is not a name, it was an idea: Job Sikhala on MDC

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala said his party would not mind losing the name to the smaller MDC-T faction, citing that the formation of the main opposition in 1999 was an inauguration of an idea of change that sweeps across all generations.

Sikhala was speaking at the 22nd anniversary of the formation of the MDC, the party that was then led by late trade unionist Morgan Tsvangirai.

He said the MDC was formed as an alternative idea inspired by efforts to improve the lives of Zimbabweans by providing them with jobs and a better economy. Sikhala added that his party would not allow that idea to be taken away.

“What was born in 1999 is not a name. It was an idea. It is an idea that shall be passed from one generation to the other. Here is spoken of the pioneer generation of late president Morgan Tsvangirai, Gibson Sibanda and Isaac Matongo. Now it is on to the next generation.

“That was the idea about. The idea was about Zanu PF’s failure to handle the state of affairs of our country. The economy has totally collapsed. That there is no opportunity for people to get jobs. That those who are even going to work are working for nothing. Zimbabwe needs an alternative government,” Sikhala said.

The MDC Alliance, since last year, lost half of its MPs, senators and councilors after they were recalled by the smaller MDC-T and its leaders Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe. Through the help of the police, MDC-T also grabbed the party’s headquarters in Harare.

Mwonzora has since hinted that his party would soon take the MDC Alliance name to campaign with it in the upcoming 2023 elections.

But Sikhala said the opposition would not be bothered by grabbing of the name citing that the idea of change was still intact since its inception in 1999.

“If you’re understanding, my address is that the formation of MDC was not a formation of a name. It was the formation of an idea. This is an idea we are celebrating today. We wonder if some people want us to concentrate on fighting for the name but we are fighting for the idea whose foundation was in 1999.

“They can grab that name but we will never allow them to get away with our idea. We can never allow them to appropriate the struggles of the people. We will never allow them to dictate the pace of the struggle of this country. We will never give them the people, we will remain with the idea and the people,” he said. Nehanda Radio