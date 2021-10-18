Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state dies of Covid complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell (84) has died following coronavirus complications, his family has said.

Powell, a retired four-star general who was a key figure in the build up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and who served as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff in the early 1990s, had been treated for Covid at Walter Reed national medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. He was fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

A statement on his Facebook page posted by his family said the 84-year-old “passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19”.

“He was fully vaccinated,” they said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”