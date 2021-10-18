Attack on Nelson Chamisa shows Zanu PF is tired and exhausted: Biti

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti said the recent physical attacks on opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his supporters by Zanu PF thugs showed the ruling party is ‘exhausted and tired’.

Biti also implored South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and other regional leaders to intervene in Zimbabwe and restore constitutionalism and the rule of law following the attacks on Chamisa and his crew in Masvingo last week by Zanu PF.

The ruling party actually confirmed it attacked him and damaged his car with its acting Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa justifying that the opposition had imposed itself on the people of Masvingo.

But Biti slammed Zanu PF and accused it of being violent.

“The attack on our president, Advocate Nelson Chamisa is irrevocable proof beyond any reasonable doubt that ZANU Pf is a bloody, violent, fascist, illegitimate, tired and exhausted liberation movement.

“This is the message we have been trying to make to President Ramaphosa and to Southern African Development Community (SADC) that Zimbabwe is a lawless country run by a tired, exhausted liberation movement that has no respect for constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the rights of citizens,” he said.

Last week, Chamisa was in Masvingo intensifying party plans to raise more than 6 million voters in the upcoming elections to be held in 2023. This week, the party announced that he will be in Manicaland Province doing the mobilisation programme ahead of elections.

Chamisa and Mnangagwa are expected to face each other for the second time in the presidential election since 2018 when the opposition cried foul and refused to accept the results. Mnangagwa’s controversial win was only confirmed by the Constitutional Court, packed with appointed allies of the president. Nehanda Radio