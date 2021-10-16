Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsCrimes & CourtsFeatured

Marry ruling deferred to Monday

45,784

By Desmond Chingarande

A Harare magistrate has deferred to Monday the ruling on whether Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s former wife Marry Mubaiwa is fit to stand trial on allegations of fraudulently acquiring a marriage certificate while her husband was bedridden.

Marry Chiwenga (centre) condemned to second remand prison stint in two months
Marry Chiwenga (centre) condemned to second remand prison stint in two months

On Monday, the State claimed doctors who examined Mubaiwa said she was fit to stand trial, a claim denied by her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube summoned Mubaiwa’s personal doctor to give a second opinion on her health condition.

Related Articles

Govt continues to ban by-elections, allows Zanu-PF internal…

45,752

‘Mubaiwa faces amputation because treatment in Zim not…

57,710

Chiwenga confirms that 78 health workers succumbed to…

29,888

Disturbing pictures: Marry Mubaiwa loses balance and…

82,478

Ncube said he would deliver the ruling after hearing from Mubaiwa’s doctors.

Mubaiwa is accused of trying to fraudulently obtain an upgraded marriage certificate without Chiwenga’s consent while he was bedridden.

The couple had been married for eight years under Zimbabwe’s customary law.

Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe, who is a retired soldier, and former chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, who is now a High Court judge, are witnesses in the matter. NewsDay

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments