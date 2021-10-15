Teacher who was filmed savagely beating up pupil promptly arrested
By Staff Reporter
Michael Freeman Chingwaru, a teacher at the privately run Einstein Tuition Centre in Harare, who was filmed savagely assaulting one of his pupils, was promptly arrested by police on Thursday.
A video of Chingwaru losing his cool and assaulting the pupil was leaked online and caused a huge outcry. By end of the day on Thursday government spokesman Nick Mangwana had tweeted a video of Chingwaru in police custody.
More videos of Chingwaru have since emerged showing him trying to assault a worker from ZESA who had tried to come and take a reading.
More details as we get them…………
Help us identify this teacher. Let’s make him famous. 🙏🏾
— K (@begottensun) October 14, 2021
This Maths Teacher is a violent individual who doesn’t deserve a place in society. He has allegedly assaulted a lot of people who have been afraid to speak up. Michael Freeman Chingwaru needs to be a correctional facility pic.twitter.com/kyQTlUqJA5
— Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) October 15, 2021