Teacher who was filmed savagely beating up pupil promptly arrested

Michael Freeman Chingwaru, a teacher at the privately run Einstein Tuition Centre in Harare, who was filmed savagely assaulting one of his pupils, was promptly arrested by police on Thursday.

A video of Chingwaru losing his cool and assaulting the pupil was leaked online and caused a huge outcry. By end of the day on Thursday government spokesman Nick Mangwana had tweeted a video of Chingwaru in police custody.

More videos of Chingwaru have since emerged showing him trying to assault a worker from ZESA who had tried to come and take a reading.

More details as we get them…………

Help us identify this teacher. Let’s make him famous. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DAzy0xrgsD — K (@begottensun) October 14, 2021