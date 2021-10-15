Bill Clinton: Former US president in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

Former US President Bill Clinton has been receiving hospital treatment in California for a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis.

Mr Clinton, 75, is “on the mend” and “in good spirits” after being admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, spokesman Angel Ureña said.

A statement from Mr Clinton’s doctors said he had received antibiotics and fluids.

They added he would likely be released home soon.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” they wrote. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.”

According to US media, Mr Clinton – who was in California to attend a private event for his foundation – had felt fatigued on Tuesday and underwent tests before being admitted to the hospital.

His spokesman Mr Ureña described the hospital visit on Thursday only as “a non-Covid-related infection”. Physicians later confirmed the urological diagnosis.

Mr Clinton served as US president from 1993 until 2001. He was impeached in 1998 for lying to investigators about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. He was acquitted at his Senate trial.

The doctors at UC Irvine are in contact with Mr Clinton’s medical team in New York, as well as his cardiologist, as the former president has a history of heart issues.

In 2004, Mr Clinton had a quadruple bypass surgery and, ten years later, had a clogged artery opened after complaining of chest pains.

Not long after his second surgery, the ex-president – known for his love of fatty foods – went vegan. BBC News