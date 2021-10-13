Jah Signal hits back at Stunner… denies ‘free performance’ accusation

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimdancehall singer Jah Signal has rubbished claims by rapper Desmond ‘Stunner” Chideme who had claimed the “Sweetie” hitmaker had offered himself to a promoter for free.

On Saturday, Stunner wrote; “Jah Signal siya tsika yako yekuti vamwe patirikumirira kubhadharwa wosvikoti I can sing for free.”

Without mentioning Stunner by name, Jah Signal’s management said; “We would like to address comments which were quoted and circulated over social media over the weekend by one artist we hold to high regard. We respect him as an industry player and a pioneer whose music popularized the Zimbabwean urban music genres across all demographics of Zimbabwe and the diaspora.

“With all due respect, we would like to refute all claims that Jah Signal offered his artistic services to an unknown promoter. Whoever informed my fellow brother of this philanthropy exercise I am accused to have offered should be ashamed of themselves.”

He emphasized that he is a commercial brand and does not offer any ‘FREE’ services unless it’s for a charitable cause.

“We are a very professional outfit and we do not offer any FREE performances on the plate that easily unless they are for charitable causes close to our heart.

“We would like to urge all in the media and arts space to do their due diligence, reach out to us before they run with a lie like a horse whose tail is on fire,” he added. Nehanda Radio