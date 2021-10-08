Former Zim test player Dabengwa named Denmark national team coach

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Sports |

The Denmark national cricket team this week announced the appointment of former Zimbabwe senior national team cricketer, Keith Mbusi Dabengwa (41) as their new head coach.

The Danish Cricket Federation took to their official twitter handle to announce the new development.

“As of October 1, 2021, the association has hired Keith as a replacement for Ruan Louw. Unfortunately, Ruan only managed to be in the country for a few months before, for personal reasons, he wanted to resign and travel home to England.

“The union obviously had a nice dialogue with Ruan, so both he and we could move on quickly,” reads the statement.

According to reports the 41-year-old Bulawayo born cricketer, Dabengwa, is set to get video assistance from Proteas legend and former India cricket coach Gary Kirsten.

The appointment comes as a very huge milestone for the former Zimbabwean all-rounder who allegedly never reached his full potential during his days.

Dabengwa, a former Milton High School student, is capped with 89 ODI games and 71 tests for the Chevrons.

The former left-arm orthodox spinner is best known for his best perfomance during one Logan Cup match in 2007, where he reportedly took his career best innings figures of 7 for 1. Nehanda Radio