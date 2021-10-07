Cassper Nyovest recounts the day fierce rival AKA slapped him

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African Hip Hop star Cassper Nyovest has recounted the day he and his arch-rival AKA had a brawl in 2015. Cass was speaking on how he manages to keep his brand clean in the midst of ugly fights.

This comes after rapper Stogie T and media personality Nora had a public fight which was captured on camera.

“I don’t regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do.

“I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life, dawg! I’m rich AF! Who’s laughing now?” he said.

Earlier this week Nota, who is a talent manager and is a panellist on MTV Base Africa revealed that he charged towards Stogie T at an event because apparently someone told him the rapper had been looking for him.

Nota then claimed Stogie swung at him first, and that was how the fight started. He also claimed Stogie punched a woman weeks earlier.

In a statement Nota said: “Yes, it’s true, Stogie T thought he could rumble with me… I put him down fast and pinned him to the ground, and I thought about breaking his nose, but on second thought, I thought it was good enough to have him enjoy the rest of the party with a ripped shirt.

“Why would you swing on me while I’m wearing my platinum edition Fubi x Ali?”

Most South African celebrities have been beefing and Cassper has suggested boxing matches but only a few came forward. Nehanda Radio