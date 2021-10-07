CAF approves 4 000 fans to watch Ghana vs Zimbabwe #WCQ qualifier

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the Ghana Football Association (GFA) the greenlight to allow a maximum of 4 000 spectators to watch Saturday’s World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The much anticipated clash between the two teams will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium, despite rumours that the GFA was planning to change the venue.

GFA confirmed the CAF approval through a statement they posted on their website, which reads:

“Through the hard work and negotiating prowess of the Ghana Football Association, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA have approved Ghana’s request to admit spectators for Saturday’s Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe,” the FA confirmed in a statement.

“CAF has approved Four Thousand (4,000) spectators for the match, an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which was approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia,” the FA added.

The association went on to urge all fans to adhere to all the required Covid-19 protocols.

In addition to their statement, GFA also indicated that their Safety and Security Officer, Julius Ben Emunah with the aid of various relevant stakeholders and the Ministry of Sports, security agencies together with the COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Christine Baah, will ensure that all fans admitted to enter the stadium shall obey all the Covid-19 health protocols.

This comes at a time when ZIFA’s effort of requesting limited spectators in the return leg of the same fixture on Tuesday in Harare was turned down by CAF.

CAF’s reason to turn down ZIFA’s request was that the National Sports Stadium is not up to their expected stadium standard. Nehanda Radio