Disturbing pictures: Marry Mubaiwa loses balance and collapses at court

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa who has been visibly sick for a long time without being allowed to travel outside the country to seek treatment, on Thursday lost balance and fell down at the Magistrates’ Court.

Mubaiwa who is out on bail facing charges including attempted murder of the VP, money laundering, fraud and assault, is suffering severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined. She was arrested in 2019.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje who ordered that trial dates in the matters she is accused of externalising millions of dollars and attempting to kill Chiwenga be October 18 and November 1 respectively.

Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa’s lawyer, told the court that the trial dates were subject to the medical examination.

Mubaiwa showed H-Metro some disturbing wounds she is currently battling.

The Clerk of Court grabbed Mubaiwa’s passport as part of her bail conditions. She tried several times to get it to go to South Africa and get treatment but failed because the court considered her a flight risk.

Last week, women’s rights organisations, Women Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), Economic Justice for Women Project, Chitungwiza Residents Trust, Female Prisoners Support Trust and Rural Young Women Support Network called on VP Chiwenga and the courts to allow Mubaiwa to get treatment outside the country.

“While we are not medical practitioners, our sense of humanity informs us that Marry Chiwenga is visibly unwell and in need of medical attention which may not be readily available in Zimbabwe.

“It is therefore in the best interest of her right to life that at a minimum she goes for treatment. We understand that this is a matter before the courts and will therefore only give our opinion and not instruct the courts as to the determination they must make on this matter.” Nehanda Radio