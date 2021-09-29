Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chivayo acquitted of bribery charges

By Nyore Madzianike

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe have been cleared of allegations of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) ex-board chairman Stanley Kazhanje US$10 000 to influence the award of a solar tender.

Wicknell Chivayo with his lawyers Wilson Manase and Advocate Lewis Uriri

Chivayo and his company were cleared by Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna at the close of the State case.

In acquitting Chivayo and his company, Mr Nduna said the State had failed to prove that Kazhanje participated in the decision to award the tender. The Herald

