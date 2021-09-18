Khanyi Mbau records Amapiano song mocking ex-boyfriend Kudzai

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

After pulling a fast one on her Zimbabwean boyfriend in Dubai, South African media personality Khanyi Mbau is leveraging on the saga with a new amapiano song.

The socialite took to Instagram Live on Thursday showing her fans that she had hit the studio with Amapiano singer and producer Sir Trill.

This after she became a topic last weekend after she had an impromptu performance with her brother Lasizwe at a club in Johannesburg.

During the performance Khanyi was vibing to Umsebenzi Wethu an Amapiano song by Busta 929 and the late Mpura. She changed the words of the song to ‘Shiya indoda eDubai… phuma angathi uyabuya, ushiye indoda eDubai’. Which translates to ‘leave your man in Dubai, leave like you are coming back.’

She did not mention when the song will be released but it’s definitely going to hit the radios soon.

Khanyi has continued making fun of Kudzai and their situation. On Sunday evening she posted saying “I’m coming back from the saloon.”

She as also found some positive energy from it.

“Take all the lemons life throws at you and make a slushy and shluuup,” read one of her recent posts.

While some were happy for Khanyi, most of her followers slammed her for being selfish with some saying if the tables were to be turned and Kudzai was in Khanyi’s position women’s organizations would be busy campaigning to cancel the man.

Meanwhile Kudzai has been laying low after he broke down in tears on Instagram Live begging Khanyi to forgive him. Nehanda Radio