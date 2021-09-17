Desmond Maringwa gets FIFPro Africa post

By Eddie Chikamhi

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president Desmond Maringwa has been elected into the FIFPro Africa division’s board.

Maringwa, who has been steering the local FUZ ship with distinction in the last few years, landed the continental post at the organisation’s congress currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

FUZ announced the development on their Twitter account.

“Congratulations to Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president, Desmond Maringwa, who was elected into the FIFPro Africa Board at the ongoing FIFPRO Division Africa congress in Johannesburg, South Africa,” said FUZ.

Kgosana Masaseng of Footballers Union of Botswana was elected the deputy Secretary General of FIFPro Africa for the next two years.

FIFPro is an international organisation that champions footballers’ rights and welfare. FIFPRO Africa is one of four FIFPRO divisions, the others being Asia/Oceania, America and Europe.

The Africa division has 11 members namely Botswana, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Herald