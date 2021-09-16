Man who gunned down female conductor set to appear in court

A Harare security guard, Campion Marowa (35) accused of gunning down a 22-year-old woman conductor on a Zupco-franchised bus at Kadada Shops in Dzivarasekwa 4 in the capital on Monday will appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today on murder charges.

The suspect is alleged to have snatched her bag of fare money.

Police recovered a 38 Astra Revolver and two spent cartridges.

Marowa was arrested on Tuesday, only a few hours after the incident by CID Homicide detectives in Harare.

The conductor, Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo Buses operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last four passengers and initial reports suggest that the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus. The Herald