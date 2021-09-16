Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Man who gunned down female conductor set to appear in court

32,503

A Harare security guard, Campion Marowa (35) accused of gunning down a 22-year-old woman conductor on a Zupco-franchised bus at Kadada Shops in Dzivarasekwa 4 in the capital on Monday will appear at the Harare Magistrates Court today on murder charges.

Campion Marowa
Campion Marowa

The suspect is alleged to have snatched her bag of fare money.

Police recovered a 38 Astra Revolver and two spent cartridges.

Marowa was arrested on Tuesday, only a few hours after the incident by CID Homicide detectives in Harare.

Related Articles

Man murdered for allegedly ‘showing off’ at a…

29,733

‘Fifty year old trains being introduced by ZUPCO are…

41,078

Armed robbers kill man in home raid

23,521

Marange man (25) bludgeons disabled father to death after…

16,129

The conductor, Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo Buses operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last four passengers and initial reports suggest that the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments