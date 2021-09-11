Chinhoyi magistrate rubber-stamps SHOCK Mugabe exhumation order

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

A Chinhoyi magistrate has thrown out an appeal by the late President Robert Mugabe’s children who want to stop the exhumation and reburial of their father as ordered by the late Chief Zvimba.

This comes after the late Chief Zvimba charged former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, for inappropriately burying his husband earlier this year.

Mugabe’s exiled nephew Patrick Zhuwao claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is behind the efforts to exhume the remains of Mugabe in order to extract a mystic scepter, or “tsvimbo yaMambo” believed to have been buried with him.

Zhuwao told the SABC that Mnangagwa was doubting his capacity to win the upcoming 2023 elections, hence he wants to use violence in order to force victory by all means.

He said that the ‘cultic’ Mnangagwa thinks that Mugabe’s “non-existent” scepter would help protect the perpetrators of violence ahead of elections.

Mugabe died in Singapore from prostate cancer, two years after being removed from office through a military coup by his deputy, Mnangagwa. He had ruled for 37 years.

Mnangagwa tried in vain to have Mugabe buried at the national shrine where a mausoleum was being built for him but Grace refused. She is now being forced to exhume her late husband for national burial at the Heroes Acre. Nehanda Radio