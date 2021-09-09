Zera announces 4pc LPG gas price hike

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has increased the retail prices for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) in both local and foreign currency by four percent to US$1,92 and ZWL$164,94 per kilogramme.

Last month, the authority set the retail prices of LPG at US$1,85 and ZWL$158,57 per kg following complaints by consumers over overpricing.

In a statement, Zera advised stakeholders that the LPG prices for this month were calculated based on the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021.

“Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at prominent place in clearly legible letters,” said the regulator.

“Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.”

LPG has become a source of alternative energy in most urban centres across the country in areas where there is no electricity or during times of load shedding by Zesa. The Chronicle