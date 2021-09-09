‘Mandi Chimene Twitter account claiming she wants to come back, is CIO’s’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo claims that the unverified Twitter handle that purports to be Mandi Chimene, was being used by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to mislead the public.

This comes a week after the ‘bogus’ account claimed that the exiled former top Zanu PF leader who ran away from the country after the military coup in November 2017 was pleading with her old enemy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow her to come back home and “rest.”

But Moyo took to Twitter to say that the account was fake and being used by the “Twitterbots”, a CIO operation that he claims is in charge of using social media platforms to mislead people and push the Zanu PF agenda.

“This is not a Mandi Chimene account but a #CIO account for its new #Twitterbots operation meant to generate false & misleading information.

“The #CIO managers of the operation are breathtakingly stupid: look at the people that Mandi is supposed to be following, it’s a big circus!” Moyo said while he highlighted the account named “@ChimeneMandi”.

But the account responded “Uri kutuma wana Munyaradzi Shoko kuti wandituke muma WhatsApp group enyuyo ezvinhu zvenyu sekuti ndofanira kuita zvaunoda iwe kuti uri ani?

“Ndava mbuya vevana and I deserve respect. I started politics before you kuhondo ndiko takabva ne ZANUPF iyi. Wausipo saka haundifungiri priz.”

Chimene, the former Makoni South MP and ex-chairperson of the Zimbabwe-China Friendship Association, before the military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe used to lash out at then Vice President Mnangagwa in support of former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

When Mnangagwa took power, she fled the country together with former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Moyo, Walter Mzembi, and Patrick Zhuwao among others who were the bigwigs of the G-40, a Zanu PF faction. Nehanda Radio