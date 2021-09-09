‘I gave them Enzo Ishall but Kudzanai was suffering’ – Enzo speaks on quitting music

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zim dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has opened up on why he had to cut his musical career short saying he was going through some personal issues and he wants to rebuild his life.

Enzo who rose to fame in 2018 after featuring on the Avion riddim with his song Kanjiva which became an instant hit at the time.

Enzo announced on the 1st of September that he was quitting music for good after releasing a gospel song ‘Ehee’.

In his farewell message he said he had to pursue the next chapter of his life.

Speaking during an interview with radio host KVG , Enzo real name Kudzanai Mamhere said he needed to fix his life and he was was going through some personal struggles.

“Everyone has struggles, everyone comes across some experiences. Pane vanvhu vatinenge tichida kufadza everyday. Sometimes what we want is what costs other people and yet those people need you more but you are never available for them,” said Enzo.

He continued saying music had taken a lot of things from him.

“We all have dark sides… I’m disappointing a lot of people in my life. This music thing has taken away a lot of things from me. I gave them Enzo Ishall but Kudzanai was suffering.

“I can’t even give a proper explanation as to why I’m quitting. I can’t tell them what I will be doing or where I am going.”

The Magate hitmaker shot down claims that he was going through financial troubles and that he was quitting because he didn’t have sponsors after a fallout with Passion Java and Teemak.

“It’s not about sponsors its not about shows. Yes financially we are struggling because we don’t have shows. What’s happening does not involve people in the music industry,” he added.

However, Enzo said he will try his best to make time to release at least one or two songs in the future because he realized the impact he has made in the music industry and people’s lives was unmatched and feels like he owes his fans a lot of things. Nehanda Radio