Naby Keita and Romain Saiss among Premier League players caught up in Guinea attempted coup

Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Wolves’ Romain Saiss were among the players who had their World Cup Qualifier postponed after an attempted coup took place in Guinea’s capital.

Guinea and Morocco were set to meet for the African qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup on Monday in Conakry, but FIFA and CAF decided to reschedule the game following hours of heavy gunfire around the presidential palace.

The exact whereabouts of Guinea’s national team are currently unknown, but Keita is said to be “safe and well” despite the unstable situation in the west African country.

“We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management,” said a Liverpool club spokesperson.

“We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.”

Thank you all for the messages and the support, it has been a very intense day but thank God we are safe and sound in Morocco. Good night ✌🏾🇲🇦 #Alhamdulillah 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/99nJYTVpbn — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) September 6, 2021

The Moroccan team and staff, including Saiss, QPR’s Ilias Chair, Watford’s Imran Louza and Adam Masina, and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi were escorted back home by their embassy in Guinea on Sunday after being trapped in their hotel.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF,” a joint statement by FIFA and CAF.

“To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the match.”

“Thank you all for the messages and the support, it has been a very intense day but thank God we are safe and sound in Morocco,” Hakimi tweeted on Sunday.

Soldiers in Guinea claim they have dissolved the government of President Alpha Conde and its constitution, as well as closed all land and air borders.

The uprising is believed to have been carried out by an elite national army unit led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

He appeared on TV, surrounded by other armed soldiers, on Sunday and said his supporters planned to form a transitional government. SkySports