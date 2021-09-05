Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthFeaturedInternational

South Africa’s ex-president Zuma placed on medical parole

44,304

South Africa’s jailed former President Jacob Zuma has been granted medical parole.

The first pictures of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma handing himself in to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.
The first pictures of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma handing himself in to police to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The 79-year-old is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The nature of his illness was not specified, but a statement said that he would complete his sentence in the community under supervision.

Last month, prison authorities said Zuma underwent surgery and was in hospital awaiting further operations.

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma asks for help as legal fees suffocate him

25,969

South Africa’s Zuma undergoes surgery, to remain in…

26,572

Ramaphosa admits rampant state graft while he was VP

19,224

ConCourt issues directives to Zuma legal team and other…

30,254

Zuma handed himself in to police in July after being sentenced for defying an instruction to give evidence at a corruption inquiry.

His jailing was unprecedented for an ex-president, sparking violent protests and looting.

Though he was forced out of office by his own party in 2018, the African National Congress (ANC), he retains a loyal body of supporters, especially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments