Party name is the least of our worries: Mahere talks up electoral reforms

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The main opposition MDC Alliance says it is putting more effort on pushing for electoral reforms than fighting for a party name with Douglas Mwonzora’s smaller MDC-T party.

Soon after a controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the party left by late former leader Morgan Tsvangirai illegitimate, Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe embarked on a journey of decimating the main opposition party in Zimbabwe.

They recalled more than half of its MPs and councillors and with the help of the military they also took MDC Alliance properties. Now they are trying to grab its name claiming that they are the leading party in the alliance pact.

In an interview with journalists recently, MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party was mainly concerned with pushing for electoral reforms ahead of 2023 adding that name issues were the least of their worries.

She noted that when they rebrand, they will consults their supporters.

“Many are asking about the name that we are going to use. But we are saying that the issue of the name will be decided by the people because we are a people’s party.

“What is important is that people know their leader is president Nelson Chamisa. Whether we are going to use the MDC Alliance or MDC Chamisa, that’s not the case because we will engage the people.

“We want ZEC to adopt electoral reforms so that there is fairness between all the electoral parties. So we urge ZEC to adopt all the reforms we submitted to it. So, the issue of this is the last thing we will tell you,” she said.

Last week, unknown ‘principals’ of the alliance endorsed Mwonzora as leader of the opposition coalition, warning Chamisa against using the group’s name and symbols.

“The meeting, however, noted the continued abuse of the MDC Alliance name and symbols and urges those doing so to cease and desist forthwith,” read a statement. Nehanda Radio