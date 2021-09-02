Enzo Ishall drops the mic… officially exits music industry with gospel song

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

ZimDancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has officially ended his music career, just as he announced in June. Enzo who rose to fame in 2018 through his hit song, Kanjiva announced in June that he would be calling it quits in September.

Enzo born Kudzanai Mamhare, exited the music scene with a lengthy emotional farewell message and a gospel song titled ‘Ehee.’

In his message Enzo revealed it was time to move on to another chapter in his life.

“Evidently today is a day of mixed feelings, remembering the past and looking forward to the future and what it has to bring.

“I hope you understand that I have to pursue my next chapter in life just like each and everyone of you should. Everytime I got into the studio or on stage to perform, I gave my all and also being able to win many awards was both a privilege and an honor for me,” he wrote.

Enzo who spent his last month in the music industry as a Hip Hop artist, thanked his fans and Zimbabwe at large for the support.

“I want to thank you Zimbabwe and my fans who gave me their love and supported me through everything, I cant thank you enough,” he said.

“In the end we can all look back and realised we achieved great things, not all that we wanted but still we wrote a pretty great story, and made history together. God is in control . Until next time!”

Enzo did not reveal what he was going to be doing in the ‘next chapter’ of his life. Nehanda Radio