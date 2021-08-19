Mwonzora creates shadow cabinet mirroring Zanu PF, wants ED to fund it

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has announced the list of his party’s shadow cabinet that he expects President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to bankroll.

Addressing journalists at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, Mwonzora said he appointed Morgen Komichi to the Defence and War Veterans portfolio, Yvonne Musarurwa – Environment and Climate Change, Tapiwa Mashakada – Finance, among 23 other shadow ministers.

While mirroring Zanu PF structures, Mwonzora said the shadow cabinet is supposed to develop alternative policies and provide checks and balances to the incumbent.

“The shadow cabinet is to develop alternative policies. So we will have the same structure because we are mirroring. A shadow cabinet is a mirror. The image of the mirror cannot be different from the real image. When you are a shadow cabinet, it doesn’t mean that you’re agreeing with the government,” Mwonzora said.

He added: “If you go to the United States or United Kingdom, all countries with a Westminister type structure, you will find that the shadow secretaries mirror the existing secretary so that they take them to account.

“So the fact that we have a shadow cabinet that mirrors the Zanu PF one does not mean that we are in agreement with it.”

Mwonzora added that his party would push Parliament and government to fund his shadow cabinet.

“This shadow cabinet has to be funded. The ministers have to travel. The researchers have to be paid. So, we are going to require some funding. But the shadow cabinet worldwide would be entitled to a small fund from Parliament itself and the government.

“We want to encourage the government to look at that. We also want to encourage the international community to help with the funding of the shadow cabinet so that there is complete democracy,” he said. Nehanda Radio