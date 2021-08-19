Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Fugitive murder suspect arrested after 5 years hiding in South Africa

By Fidelis Munyoro

A Chikwaka murder suspect had his bid for bail pending trial on a murder charge thrown out by the High Court after it was established that he was an escapee from the law.

File picture of a police roadblock in Zimbabwe
Tonderai Gandazha has been on the run for five years until his arrest on August 3 upon his return from South Africa where he had allegedly set up base.

He is facing charges of fatally assaulting his victim following a heated argument in Chidhawu Village, Chikwaka.

Gandazha committed the offence in 2016 and fled to South Africa. For all these years he was on the police wanted list. The Herald

