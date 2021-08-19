Fugitive murder suspect arrested after 5 years hiding in South Africa

By Fidelis Munyoro

A Chikwaka murder suspect had his bid for bail pending trial on a murder charge thrown out by the High Court after it was established that he was an escapee from the law.

Tonderai Gandazha has been on the run for five years until his arrest on August 3 upon his return from South Africa where he had allegedly set up base.

He is facing charges of fatally assaulting his victim following a heated argument in Chidhawu Village, Chikwaka.

Gandazha committed the offence in 2016 and fled to South Africa. For all these years he was on the police wanted list. The Herald