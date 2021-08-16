Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

New twist in Ruwa kidnapping case

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The Ruwa kidnapping case that made the headlines last month took a dramatic turn over the weekend with details emerging to the effect that the kidnappers sought medical attention from a doctor who advised them that the person they had assaulted had passed away and they went away with the body.

One of the kidnapping suspects Masimba (centre) appear in court
The court heard that the suspect Masimba Makoto together with his accomplices Wallen Mupunga is alleged to have teamed up with Abramas Masimba and another man identified as Gaza, who are still at large and confronted Tinotenda Mandiyanike accusing him of stealing US$300 and seven jean trousers before severely assaulting him.

It is further alleged that Mupunga and his accomplices then drove to Mandiyanike’s place of residence where they conducted a search but could not find anything.

The gang then allegedly bundled the victim, placed him in their vehicle and drove to the 62 kilometre peg along Bulawayo Road where the State is alleging they dumped his remains after they failed to get medical attention.

Monalisa Magwenzi appeared for the State. H-Metro

