Gokwe Boy’s EFC debut delight

By Chioniso Mashakada

Nicholas Hwende debuted in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) with a memorable second round technical knockout win over South African Themba Mkhize in the bantamweight division on Saturday.

Hwende born and bred in Gokwe before making the sojourn down South, dedicated the win to his folk back home in Gokwe.

” This win is for the people of Gokwe and all Zimbabweans. I’m here celebrating this victory because of you. If I can make it, you can also make it in life. Just work hard and you will accomplish,” said Hwende.

” I also want to thank Themba Gorimbo and especially Sylvester Chipfumbu for pushing me to work hard.”

Hwende said he is not going to be carried away by this win as his goal is to achieve more in the sport.

“I’m back in the gym on Monday because like I said before that this fight is just the beginning. I’m looking ahead in this sport. I’m targeting world titles like my compatriot and friend Sylvester (Chipfumbu). I want to continue working hard and inspire the next generation from Zimbabwe especially those from my home area of Gokwe.” he said. H-Metro