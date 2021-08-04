Kereke granted ZWL 500 000 bail pending appeal, ‘case as good as over’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Former Zanu PF Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke has been granted ZWL 500 000 bail by the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe pending appeal against both conviction and a 14-year jail term.

The case was heard in court chambers.

On Wednesday, recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Hlekani Mwayera granted Kereke bail pending appeal against conviction and sentence.

Private prosecutor in the case, Charles Warara said jail serving for Kereke was as good and over.

“Ok. She did not say much but said her reasons will be available in due course. My take is that she relied on the applicant’s submission that there is now leave to appeal and that should the appeal be prosecuted while he will be serving, then by the time it will be heard it will be academic.

“The time left for him to complete the sentence being short, it would be prejudicial to him to serve pending the appeal,” he said.

Kereke was jailed in 2016 for 14 years for raping his then 10-year-old niece at gunpoint. Four years were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He was also acquitted on another charge of indecently assaulting the rape victim’s elder sister.

The former Central Bank governor’s adviser maintained he is innocent and that magistrate Noel Mupariwa who convicted him erred in finding out he was guilty.

Last year December, High Court judge Justice Joseph Musakwa dismissed Kereke’s appeal on grounds that he found no reason to interfere with the magistrate and High Court’s rulings on his conviction.

Justice Musakwa added that the Harare businessman’s reasons to appeal were not convincing, adding that Kereke’s “witnesses were poor and clearly crafted in a bid to win the case.”

In Zimbabwe, this was a unique case in which a private prosecutor was used and the accused was convicted. Nehanda Radio