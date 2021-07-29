Man nabbed for impersonation

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A Highfield man landed in the dock yesterday after he reportedly impersonated a police officer and extorted US$900 from one Tatenda Kativhu. The suspect Ian Tongai Jasi was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that on June 30, Jasi contacted the complainant Tatenda Kativhu and introduced himself as a police officer stationed at Harare Central Investigations who was investigating a case.

Jasi advised Kativhu that the matter was between him and one Vincent.

It is alleged that on July 3, Jasi went to number 8 Cleveland Road in Milton Park and told Kativhu that in order to cover up for the offence, he was supposed to give him US$600 and due to the fear that had been instilled in him, Kativhu gave Jasi US$600 which was to be handed over to Vincent.

Jasi reportedly returned to Kativhu’s residence and received US$300 which was also supposed to be given to Vincent but on July 22, Vincent contacted Kativhu asking for his money and he told him that he had given Jasi the money.

Kativhu inquired from police officers at the Market Square Police base and was advised that Jasi was once a neighbourhood watch committee member and was fired prompting him to make a police report and a trap was set up for the US$500 that he was demanding leading to his arrest.

Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. H-Metro