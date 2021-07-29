Covid-19 shuts Zacc doors

By Mathew Masinge

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission temporarily closed doors at its offices in Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The pandemic has also caused closure of business at the commission’s headquarters in Mt Pleasant with efforts to reopen today in line with Covid-19 health regulations.

In a statement the commission’s spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure has referred all business to its Makombe offices.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption wishes to advise all its valued stakeholders that due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the commission has temporarily closed the Mt Pleasant Headquarters, No. 5 Golda Avenue Stratahaven, Harare, Mhlahlandela Government Complex, Bulawayo and New Government Complex, Gweru.

“The ZACC headquarters will reopen on July 29 (today) while the rest of the offices will be opened on August 2.

“May you kindly refer any business with the commission to our offices at 174, Herbert Chitepo or Makombe offices,” announced Commissioner Makamure.

Meanwhile, as of this July commission has made at least 110 arrests whilst 79 of the cases have already been submitted to the NPA for prosecution.

The commission is also combating the its Strategic Plan (2021 – 2023), which acts as a robust strategic framework to end corruption. H-Metro